Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,103 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.