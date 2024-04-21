Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Position Increased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,595 shares during the quarter. Aramark accounts for 1.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Aramark worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 3,200,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,585. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

