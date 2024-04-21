Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $185.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $794,058.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $391,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,126,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

