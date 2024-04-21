Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,275 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.5% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after buying an additional 128,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after buying an additional 227,743 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. 11,020,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325,037. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

