Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,726 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.76. 1,576,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.33 and a 12 month high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

