Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.26. 1,134,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,937. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $265.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

