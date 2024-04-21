Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 19,882 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $130.71. 2,859,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,474. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

