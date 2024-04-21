Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 36,316 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,316 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 463,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,319,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,398. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

