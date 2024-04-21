Ardor 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.01 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $108.07 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00023728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

