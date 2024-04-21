Ardor 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.26 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $108.86 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00023343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001099 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

