Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $140.68 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Ark has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $140.68 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001599 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002758 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001267 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,317,552 coins and its circulating supply is 180,317,434 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

