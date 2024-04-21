ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 490 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).

Get ASOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASC

ASOS Price Performance

Insider Activity at ASOS

ASOS stock opened at GBX 356.80 ($4.44) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 361.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 379.75. The company has a market capitalization of £425.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 320.33 ($3.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 794 ($9.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £47,450 ($59,068.84). Company insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.