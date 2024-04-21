AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Raised to $17.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AudioEye from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

AudioEye Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $12.47 on Thursday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.36.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AudioEye by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

