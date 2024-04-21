Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $14.00 billion and $431.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $37.04 or 0.00057056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00023516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,686,224 coins and its circulating supply is 377,996,584 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

