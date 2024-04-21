Avalanche Tops 1-Day Volume of $364.24 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.98 billion and approximately $364.24 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $37.00 or 0.00057125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00023607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,687,709 coins and its circulating supply is 377,998,069 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

