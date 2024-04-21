Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $45.17 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $7.67 or 0.00011772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009473 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001521 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,137.13 or 1.00023260 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00101355 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,416,051 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,402,301.99160987 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.70818723 USD and is up 9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $44,679,948.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

