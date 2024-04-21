Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36.25 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $36.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.65 or 0.00011744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,425,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,402,301.99160987 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.70818723 USD and is up 9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $44,679,948.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

