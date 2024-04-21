Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMI. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $126.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

