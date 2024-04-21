Banana Gun Price Reaches $36.69 (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $95.16 million and $1.90 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for approximately $36.69 or 0.00056518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,633 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,262.52264639 with 2,593,634.6858961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 38.19510653 USD and is up 8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,188,939.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

