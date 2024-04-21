Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,643,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 354.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $291.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

