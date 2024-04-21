Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.26.

Azul Price Performance

AZUL opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.85. Azul has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Azul will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Azul by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 267,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

