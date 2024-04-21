BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BKU opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after purchasing an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BankUnited by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,427,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,577 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

