Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$32.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$23.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.01. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$28.19. The firm has a market cap of C$41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

