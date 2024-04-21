Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on BAYRY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is -54.88%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

