Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,517.21

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,517.21 ($31.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,524 ($31.42). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,440 ($30.37), with a volume of 100,976 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bellway to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,170 ($27.01) to GBX 2,780 ($34.61) in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bellway
Bellway Trading Down 1.5 %
Bellway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,166.67%.
Insider Activity
In other Bellway news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,638 ($32.84) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.78 ($37,141.52). Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.