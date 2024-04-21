Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.78).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 92.75 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.61. The company has a market capitalization of £797.61 million, a PE ratio of -618.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 279 ($3.47).

In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera acquired 39,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($61,968.03). Insiders purchased 39,421 shares of company stock worth $5,007,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.