Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.36) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.78).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies
In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera acquired 39,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($61,968.03). Insiders purchased 39,421 shares of company stock worth $5,007,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
