Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2024

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.78).

Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 92.75 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.61. The company has a market capitalization of £797.61 million, a PE ratio of -618.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 279 ($3.47).

Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera acquired 39,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($61,968.03). Insiders purchased 39,421 shares of company stock worth $5,007,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.