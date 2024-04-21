BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.14) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($32.49) to GBX 2,520 ($31.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($32.49) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.61) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,367.50 ($29.47).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,340 ($29.13) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,157 ($26.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($33.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,017.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,392.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,344.83%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

