BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 555.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.