BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 555.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
