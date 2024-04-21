Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$18.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.40.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.7851782 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

