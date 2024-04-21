Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $64,589.78 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $64,589.78 on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,271.66 billion and $788.58 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.07 or 0.00771132 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00050117 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00106661 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,688,206 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
