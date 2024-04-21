Bitcoin Price Tops $65,252.48 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,284.70 billion and $869.81 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $65,252.48 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.48 or 0.00785177 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00050746 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00107756 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000394 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,688,100 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
