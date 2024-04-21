BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. BitShares has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $148,132.74 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000886 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

