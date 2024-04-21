BitTorrent-New Market Cap Tops $1.27 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $34.48 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001600 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001201 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001270 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

