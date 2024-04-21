Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $145.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Shares of BX stock opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.84. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

