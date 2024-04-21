Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Block stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

