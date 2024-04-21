Blur Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Blur has a market cap of $34.32 million and approximately $35.81 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,553,404,259.4178083 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.42485642 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $37,539,569.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

