BMO Capital Markets Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $37.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

