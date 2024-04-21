BMO Capital Markets Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.73.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

