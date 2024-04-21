Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 815,936 shares trading hands.

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.46. The company has a market cap of £3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.