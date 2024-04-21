Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,922 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,303,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,345. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.