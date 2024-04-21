Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $92.27. 3,588,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,513. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

