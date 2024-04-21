Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,636,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average of $167.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

