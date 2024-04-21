Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA BAR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

