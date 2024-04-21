Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,577 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after buying an additional 446,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after buying an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 389.1% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,132,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 900,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 527,720 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 401,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,854. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

