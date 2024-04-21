Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 85,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 750,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $265,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $20.73 on Friday, reaching $481.07. 25,215,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,967,675. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,853,183.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,421,182 shares of company stock valued at $677,574,550. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

