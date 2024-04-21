Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,637,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,619,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,860,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,134. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.