Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after buying an additional 263,659 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,995,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5,676.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.16. 2,979,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,089. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $111.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

