Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,478 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 2.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.19. 1,486,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

