Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,039,000 after purchasing an additional 699,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. 1,951,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

