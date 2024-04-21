Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. FMR LLC grew its position in AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 18,505.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after buying an additional 2,019,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AES by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,692,000 after buying an additional 1,484,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AES by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,697,000 after buying an additional 1,426,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

AES Stock Up 0.8 %

AES stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.40. 7,100,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,671,630. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

